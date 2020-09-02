Feds won’t bail out B.C.’s coronavirus-beleaguered PNE, suggests Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

There will be no federal bailout of Vancouver’s COVID-19-beleaguered Pacific National Exhibition (PNE).

That’s according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was asked about support for the institution in a Wednesday interview with Global News.

The PNE is owned by the City of Vancouver, meaning it was not eligible for the federal government’s Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy. However, the institution operates as a non-profit, with no financial support from the city.

Trudeau suggested there would be no exemption for the fair.

“We we want to be part of the solution, but obviously, there are a lot of different organisations and Canadians hurting across the country and we have to try and be there as best as we can in a fair way,” said Trudeau. Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

“When we turned around with the Safe Restart Agreement with the provinces, we moved forward on giving money directly to the provinces for the municipalities to help them with their priorities. So if these are priorities for the municipalities, there’s federal money for that.”

1:59 A revised PNE event raises concerns about the future of the annual fair A revised PNE event raises concerns about the future of the annual fair

The Safe Restart Agreement earmarks $19 billion for Canadian provinces to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

About $2 billion of that money will flow to the B.C. provincial government.

The PNE, which usually employs about 4,200 people, is facing a major financial shortfall after the pandemic forced it to cancel its regular fair and hold a truncated eight-day drive-through event instead.

Story continues below advertisement

In May the PNE projected it could record a gross loss of $52 million for 2020.

CUPE, the union representing fair workers, says the institution could end the year with $19 million in debt — a potential “fatal blow” for a non-profit organization.

On Sunday, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart said he would press the federal finance minister for help, arguing it wasn’t fair that the PNE did not get the federal wage subsidy while other Canadian fairs did.