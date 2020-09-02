Signs, barricades installed to close salmon fishing season in Port Hope, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Around 15 staff from the Municipality of Port Hope were seen putting up signs, ropes, and barricades along the Ganaraska River on Wednesday.

The barricades are in an effort to stop salmon fishing, and access to public areas that may allow fishing, from Molson Street to the sound end of the east pier until October 15.

Port Hope Council unanimously voted for the decision on Sept. 1.

Councillors have raised concerns about the area being flooded with anglers who are reportedly not respecting physical distancing measures. Mayor Bob Sanderson had stated that certain areas are “inundated” with boaters and people that are “being absolutely absurd.”

“I don’t feel we have any choice given the intensity of people who are visiting here,” said Sanderson. “As very apparent recently, there is total disregard for our population, and our health and safety.”

Director of Parks, Recreation, and Culture Jim McCormack said that, if it wasn’t for COVID-1, he would not support the decision to close salmon fishing for 2020.

“[The] last thing a Director of Parks and Rec wants to do is close parkland and access for the public to get out and exercise,” said McCormack

Despite the closure, some areas will remain accessible. The boat launch on Mill Street South, and its’ parking lot, will still be open, as well as the parking lot for Riverside Park.