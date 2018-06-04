Anglers fined, suspended for trout fishing in off-limits area of Ganaraska River in Port Hope

Two anglers face $3,000 in fines following an investigation into trout fishing in a closed area along the Ganaraska River in Port Hope.

In court in Cobourg on May 30, Justice of the Peace Jack Leblanc heard that on March 28, conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry received complaints about trout fishing in an off-limits section of river which flows through Port Hope.

Officers investigated and located and charged two men with offences under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act and Ontario Fisher Regulations.

In court, Jonathon Deal of Peterborough pleaded guilty and was fined $500 for fishing in a closed area and another $500 for allowing flesh suitable for food to spoil.

Anthony Jewell of Scarborough also pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 for fishing in a closed area and another $1,000 for allowing flesh suitable for food to spoil.

Both men also received two-year fishing suspensions and their fishing gear was forfeited to the Crown.

The MNRF says the Ganaraksa River has year-round open season for rainbow trout, brown trout, and Pacific and Atlantic salmon but they may only be fished between the southerly limit of the Canadian National Railway right-of-way and Lake Ontario.