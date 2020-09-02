Menu

Advertisement
Canada

Canada to keep fighting in softwood tariff dispute with U.S., Trudeau says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2020 1:20 pm
Trudeau says he continues to talk to Trump about ‘challenges’ around softwood lumber
ABOVE: Trudeau says he continues to talk to Trump about 'challenges' around softwood lumber.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is vowing to keep up the fight against the never-ending effort in the United States to slap countervailing duties on Canadian softwood lumber exports.

The World Trade Organization last week ruled against the U.S., which imposed the duties in 2017 on the grounds that Canada’s regulated forestry industry amounts to an unfair subsidy for Canadian producers.

Read more: Trump’s tariffs on Canadian lumber are pricing Americans out of the U.S. housing market

Trudeau says the U.S. Department of Commerce is wrong to continue challenging the Canadian lumber industry, which he says results in higher construction costs on both sides of the border.

Construction, he says, will be a key factor in the efforts of both countries to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic — particularly in the U.S., where demand for lumber significantly outstrips the domestic supply.

Freeland describes tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber as ‘inappropriate’
Freeland describes tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber as ‘inappropriate’

U.S. trade ambassador Robert Lighthizer calls the WTO decision an indictment of the organization’s much-maligned dispute resolution system, which he believes has long been biased against American interests.

The ruling was the latest irritant in Canada’s fraught trade relationship with the U.S., which just last month imposed new tariffs on Canadian aluminum exports in spite of the newly enacted U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
