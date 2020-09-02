Menu

Canada

Montreal Canadiens acquire goalie Jake Allen from St. Louis Blues

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2020 12:55 pm
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen, left, makes a pad save on the shot by Dallas Stars center Andrew Cogliano, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen, left, makes a pad save on the shot by Dallas Stars center Andrew Cogliano, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. AP Photo/Ray Carlin

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired goaltender Jake Allen from the St. Louis Blues, adding a proven netminder to join forces with Carey Price.

The Habs sent a third-round pick and a seventh-round pick this year to the Blues for Allen and a seventh-round pick in 2022 on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Canucks win 6-2, knock defending champion St. Louis Blues out of NHL playoffs

Allen was 12-6-3 with a 2.15 goals-against average and .927 save percentage this season for the Blues.

The native of Fredericton, N.B., was 2-1-1 with a 1.89 GAA and a .935 save percentage in five playoff appearances for the Blues.

Allen has one year left on his contract, with a cap hit of US$4.35 million.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
