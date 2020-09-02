Montreal Canadiens acquire goalie Jake Allen from St. Louis Blues

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired goaltender Jake Allen from the St. Louis Blues, adding a proven netminder to join forces with Carey Price.

The Habs sent a third-round pick and a seventh-round pick this year to the Blues for Allen and a seventh-round pick in 2022 on Wednesday.

Allen was 12-6-3 with a 2.15 goals-against average and .927 save percentage this season for the Blues.

The native of Fredericton, N.B., was 2-1-1 with a 1.89 GAA and a .935 save percentage in five playoff appearances for the Blues.

Allen has one year left on his contract, with a cap hit of US$4.35 million.

