Montreal Canadiens acquire goalie Jake Allen from St. Louis Blues

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired goaltender Jake Allen from the St. Louis Blues, adding a proven netminder to join forces with Carey Price.
The Habs sent a third-round pick and a seventh-round pick this year to the Blues for Allen and a seventh-round pick in 2022 on Wednesday.
Allen was 12-6-3 with a 2.15 goals-against average and .927 save percentage this season for the Blues.
The native of Fredericton, N.B., was 2-1-1 with a 1.89 GAA and a .935 save percentage in five playoff appearances for the Blues.
Allen has one year left on his contract, with a cap hit of US$4.35 million.
