Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

99-year-old vet walks 100 km at Newmarket seniors’ residence to raise funds for COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
99-year-old WWII veteran in Newmarket walking 100 kilomentres for COVID-19 medical research
WATCH ABOVE: (Aug. 13) George Markow, a 99-year-old Second World War veteran, has challenged himself to walk 100 kilometres before he turns 100 in 2021. He’s also set a fundraising goal of $100,000 for COVID-19 medical research before he takes his last lap later this month. Susan Hay has the story.

NEWMARKET, Ont. — A 99-year-old veteran of the Second World War has walked 100 kilometres to raise funds to fight COVID-19.

George Markow did laps around his seniors’ residence in Newmarket, Ont., over several months and completed the milestone this morning.

He raised nearly $47,000 for Sunnybrook Research Institute and Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation’s COVID-19 Action Fund.

Read more: Newmarket WWII veteran walking 100 km to raise money for medical research

Although Markow completed his mileage goal, he plans to keep walking because he enjoys the activity.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

He also hopes to keep raising money to help fund research for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman surprised Markow with a jersey after the veteran crossed the finish line.

Story continues below advertisement
100-year-old Capt. Tom Moore knighted by Queen
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesnewmarketMedical researchGeorge Markow
Flyers
More weekly flyers