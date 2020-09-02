1 new coronavirus case in New Brunswick on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick health officials are reporting one new case of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The case is a temporary foreign worker in their 20s, who is self-isolating in the Moncton area.

There are four active COVID-19 cases in the province, and 192 cases have been confirmed to date.

The province has reported 186 recoveries and two deaths from the virus, both in the Campbellton region.

0:39 Coronavirus: New Brunswick deputy education minister lays out new reduced class sizes Coronavirus: New Brunswick deputy education minister lays out new reduced class sizes

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

Story continues below advertisement

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.