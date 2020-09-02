Menu

Canada

1 new coronavirus case in New Brunswick on Wednesday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 2, 2020 11:41 am
Global News Morning New Brunswick: September 2
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

New Brunswick health officials are reporting one new case of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The case is a temporary foreign worker in their 20s, who is self-isolating in the Moncton area.

Read more: Coronavirus: Face coverings to be mandatory at all Starbucks Canada locations

There are four active COVID-19  cases in the province, and 192 cases have been confirmed to date.

The province has reported 186 recoveries and two deaths from the virus, both in the Campbellton region.

Coronavirus: New Brunswick deputy education minister lays out new reduced class sizes
Coronavirus: New Brunswick deputy education minister lays out new reduced class sizes

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickPublic healthNBatlantic bubbleNew CasesUpdateActive Cases
