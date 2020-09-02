Memorial Drive lane closures for pedestrians, cyclists now only on weekends

Send this page to someone via email

Lane closures on Memorial Drive put in place to help Calgarians with social distancing while walking, running, cycling or riding an e-scooter will continue — but only on weekends.

The City of Calgary launched the temporary lane closures on Memorial Drive between Centre Street and 10 Street Northwest in March as part of a pilot project that saw lane reductions on several roads as vehicle traffic dropped amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Calgary extends partial closure of Memorial Drive through summer for pedestrians despite increasing traffic

On Tuesday, a thread of tweets from the city said staff had been gathering data on all of the so-called adaptive roadways since they were put in place and had removed some that were “not well used” but are keeping others “until we begin snow and ice removal.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Our data showed the closed lane on Memorial Drive was used less frequently during the weekdays as compared to the weekends and with school starting, we needed to provide more capacity [for] cars/school buses,” the city explained.

“People walking or biking can use the existing pathway system for their commute. The adaptive roadway will be back in place on the weekends for now.” Tweet This

In addition, the City of Calgary had closed the lower deck of the Centre Street Bridge to vehicular traffic.

However, on Tuesday, the city tweeted that closure was removed to help ease traffic congestion caused by a lane closure on the 5 Avenue flyover.

“Due to the lane closure, we need to provide enough capacity for traffic to get through,” the city said.