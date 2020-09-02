Coronavirus: Two staff members at Cité-des-Jeunes high school in Vaudreuil in isolation

Send this page to someone via email

Two staff members at a high school in Vaudreuil-Dorion, located west of Montreal, have been placed in isolation after one of them tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter sent to parents of students at École secondaire de la Cité-des-Jeunes on Tuesday states the school will remain open and “apply all necessary measures” to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“The students’ safety is not in jeopardy,” school principal Sebastien Bédard told Global News on Wednesday.

The school’s administration said the staff member was not in contact with students and not in the building on Tuesday, the first full day of school. The employee was also not in school last Friday or on Monday, when there were half days of classes.

Bédard said one other employee has been asked to isolate as a precaution, however.

“Despite the low risk, we felt it was responsible to notify both parents and staff,” Bédard said.

The school is monitoring the situation closely with regional public health authorities, he added. The priority is to protect students, teachers and other employees.

École secondaire de la Cité-des-Jeunes is home to more than 3,000 students.

