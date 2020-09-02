Coronavirus: COVID-19 hits 2 Toronto shelters, 5-year-old boy among those infected

Send this page to someone via email

Two Toronto shelters have been hit with a COVID-19 outbreak, and a five-year-old boy staying at one of those shelters has tested positive for the virus.

Eva’s Satellite in North York reported two cases as of Sunday, according to data provided by the city, with the outbreak initially reported Aug. 23.

One of the COSTI refugee shelters — there are many around Toronto — reported four cases, including one involving a five-year-old boy. The exact location of the shelter was not provided by executive director Mario Calla, who would only confirm it was an east-end location. The outbreak was first reported on Aug. 26.

“Eva’s operates in compliance with all City of Toronto COVID-19 protocols and Shelter Standards,” a statement provided by the shelter said Tuesday. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have taken immediate steps to reduce the risk of transmission within our shelters, including increasing the frequency of our cleaning schedules and working to ensure effective hand hygiene.”

The shelter, which houses people aged 16 to 24 years old, said anyone who experiences symptoms is sent for “immediate testing” and they have created isolation areas within the shelter.