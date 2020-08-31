Menu

Health

Coronavirus: City says temporary midtown Toronto homeless shelters to be vacated this week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Residents near Toronto shelters upset with lack of city consultation
WATCH ABOVE: Residents living by temporary homeless shelters in different parts of the city are voicing the same concerns. They say they don’t feel safe and are questioning why the city never consulted with them about setting up the temporary sites. Miranda Anthistle has the details.

TORONTO — The City of Toronto says two midtown apartment buildings that have been leased to the city for the past few months as emergency housing for the homeless will be completely vacated this week.

Since May, the twin apartment buildings on Broadway Avenue have housed up to 150 formerly homeless residents as part of the city’s plan to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the shelter system.

Read more: Residents living near Toronto shelters upset at lack of city consultation

As a part of the leasing agreement with the developer, those residents have had to move out as the buildings are prepared for demolition.

Protests over alleged safety concerns near the buildings and a nearby hotel that’s also been converted into a shelter have caused tensions in the area over the last month.

Read more: ‘Basically warehouses:’ shelters in midtown Toronto unsupported, advocates say

Critics claim there has been an uptick in crime in the area, though police have not confirmed that.

In response to the complaints, the city has put forward a number of new measures, including round-the-clock security and mental health and addiction supports.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
