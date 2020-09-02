24-year-old man charged with impaired driving after car crashes into home in Woodstock

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a vehicle crashed into a house in Woodstock over the weekend.

According to police, a driver was revving his engine and speeding down Devonshire Avenue at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle, crossing traffic lanes and colliding with a tree, before hitting the front of a home in the area of Devonshire Avenue and Leinster Street.

The man tried to run away, police say. He was later arrested and was taken to hospital for assessment.

The Woodstock man is facing several charges including impaired driving.

