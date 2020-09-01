Menu

Comments

Sports

Winnipeg Jets loan out defenceman Leon Gawanke to Berlin

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted September 1, 2020 7:51 pm
Leon Gawanke with the AHL's Manitoba Moose.
Leon Gawanke with the AHL's Manitoba Moose. True North Sports & Entertainment

Another Winnipeg Jets’ prospect will be starting next season close to home.

The Jets announced they’ve loaned out defenceman Leon Gawanke to his hometown team in Berlin, Germany.

With the next NHL campaign not expected to start until at least December, the Jets loaned the rights of Gawanke to Eisbären Berlin of Germany’s Deutsche Hockey League.

Under the terms of the arrangement, the 21-year-old will re-join the Jets’ organization when the 2020-2021 season begins in North America.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets announce training camp roster

In his first professional season, Gawanke suited up with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose. He notched four goals with 22 assists in 48 games before the AHL season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gawanke was the Jets’ fifth round draft pick (136th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft after he played three seasons for the QMJHL’s Cape Breton Screaming Eagles.

Read more: Winnipeg Jets loan David Gustafsson to Swedish second division team

The Jets previously loaned out forward David Gustafsson, defenceman Ville Heinola, and goalie Arvid Holm.

