Coronavirus pandemic forces Queen’s University to change up first year students’ move-in

Send this page to someone via email

They’re back, at least some of them.

The move-in into Queen’s University residences started on Tuesday for first year students. Unlike other years, thousands will not arrive in the city at the same time because of COVID-19.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced what was normal to change and now school officials are making sure everyone is safe.

“This is a very different move in at Queen’s this year as you can see,” said Ann Tierney, Queen’s vice-provost and dean of student affairs.

“First of all, we’re doing move-in over five days and normally move-in is a one day (event) where everyone comes at once in staggered times. So this time we’re doing it over five days”

Story continues below advertisement

1:49 Queen’s University enacts a range of measures to keep staff & students safe when they return to residence Queen’s University enacts a range of measures to keep staff & students safe when they return to residence

Tierney says between 400 and 450 will go through the same process each day until Saturday.

It starts at Richardson Stadium, where the first year students get their keys before heading to their new homes.

Ayan Chowdhury from Pickering, Ont., is one of those first year students, and says he’s ready for this new chapter of his young life.

“Mostly excited. Maybe a little bit nervous but that’s normal, I’d say,” Chowdhury said.

“It seems like they’ve done a pretty good job with all the precautions. I feel pretty safe. I’m just excited to go move in, get started, start learning, make new friends — go party, all the fun stuff.”

Story continues below advertisement

The pandemic has meant plenty of planning when it came to this different form of move-in. However, the bottom line continues to be the safety of everyone involved. Oliver Flis is the President and CEO of the Queen’s Residence Society.

“We’re encouraging all students and parents and guests to be vigilant and to up hold the guidelines because, again, it goes beyond self-protection. The policies and measures that are in place are to ensure the safety of all those around us in the Kingston community.”

1:33 More than 1,800 students move-in at Trent University More than 1,800 students move-in at Trent University