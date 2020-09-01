Province announces $21M for new francophone elementary school in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Tuesday’s announcement of $21 million for a new francophone school is part of an agreement signed last year, in which the Saskatchewan government committed to building three by 2025.

The new pre-k to Grade 6 school will be located in Regina’s north and will provide space for 350 students to attend.

“The new school will truly support the growth and development of families and students in Regina’s francophone community for years to come,” Saskatchewan Education Minister Gordon Wyant said.

The new school is expected to reduce enrollment pressures on Ecole Monseigneur de Laval and help strengthen the francophone community within Saskatchewan.

“Our province’s francophone communities have a rich history, and it is important that we continue to support that by providing quality education to Saskatchewan’s French students,” Wyant said.

The new school is expected to be completed by 2023.

