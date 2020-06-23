Saskatchewan government announces funding for 4 new schools

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government is allocating just over $110 million to build four new schools in the province, along with renovating two additional schools.

One of the new schools is a francophone elementary school in Regina.

“We are very pleased to see that the government of Saskatchewan has honoured the memorandum of understanding signed on March 19, 2019, between Conseil scolaire fransaskois (CSF) and the Ministry of Education,” said Conseil scolaire fransaskois chair Alpha Barry.

“Our school division will continue to work with the province to ensure that all Fransaskois students have access to the resources and infrastructure they need to ensure their full development.”

Story continues below advertisement

La Loche, Blaine Lake and Lanigan are also getting new schools, the government said Tuesday.

A new elementary school will replace the Ducharme Elementary School in La Loche, a new kindergarten to Grade 12 school will replace Blaine Lake Composite School and the elementary school and high school in Lanigan will be consolidated into a new kindergarten to Grade 12 school.

Holy Rosary High School in Lloydminster and Lloydminster Comprehensive High School will be renovated and additions added to the schools.

Education Minister Gordon Wyant said the projects are part of the government’s $7.5-billion two-year capital plan to stimulate Saskatchewan’s economy.

“In addition to the largest budget day allocation for traditional build schools, these six new projects demonstrate our government’s commitment to school infrastructure,” Wyant said.

“Not only will these investments provide for safe and welcoming learning environments, they will also support jobs for Saskatchewan people as we move forward in these unprecedented times.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province said $130 million was earmarked for education infrastructure.

The government said Tuesday’s announcement is on top of the funding announced on June 15 in the province’s 2020-21 budget to build seven new schools and renovate three additional schools.