Montreal calling on employers in downtown office towers to bring workers back

Montreal’s mayor wants business owners in the downtown core to bring workers back to the office.

It’s one of several measures recommended by the city’s new advisory committee to get the local economy back on track. But merchants who have been hit hardest during the COVID-19 pandemic believe more government subsidies and tax cuts would serve them better.

“We need to make sure that we bring people back to our city centre,” said Montreal mayor Valerie Plante, adding that it’s safe to take public transit and that businesses are respecting the rules.

“Everybody’s now adapting to the new COVID situation so it is a safe place to be.”

But it’s also a lonely place to be since the start of the pandemic, according to business owners.

“It’s affected me and all the restaurants on Peel Street. We have 50 per cent less people — that means 50 per cent less revenue,” said Alain Creton, the Peel Street Merchants Association president and owner of Chez Alexandre, adding that he can’t wait for a vaccine and genuinely misses his clients.

“I hope they all come back to the office and I hope we’re going to see each other soon.”

Quebec public health recently set new sanitary guidelines for office spaces, allowing a maximum capacity limit of 25 per cent.

The advisory committee discovered that office towers are currently only operating at a five- to 10-per cent capacity, which is well below the desired levels.

“We’re encouraging all the employers to bring back their people up to that level,” said Plante, adding that depending on the situation the Quebec government may agree to increase the limit.

“I think that would be a great thing.”

The head of the Crescent Street Merchant’s Association believes subsidies and tax cuts would serve as a better solution than a call to bring workers back.

“If they can’t fill the 25 per cent then I don’t see her raising the quota will change anything. People are afraid of contracting the virus and that’s why people stay working from home,” said Sandy Green.

“Every different level of government has given them some kind of loan. Merchants don’t need another shovel, they need financial help.”

While Plante and Leblanc said they’re confident the economy will eventually return to its pre-pandemic state, Creton hopes it happens before his federal subsidies run out in November.

“When that’s going to stop well it will be another story,” said Creton.