Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman’s death now considered ‘suspicious’ after body found in Georgina, Ont., police say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Shortly after noon Saturday, officers were called to the docks near Lake Drive North on Lake Simcoe and found the woman's remains.
Shortly after noon Saturday, officers were called to the docks near Lake Drive North on Lake Simcoe and found the woman's remains. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police say they’re investigating what’s now deemed to be a “suspicious” death after a woman’s body was found floating in the water in Georgina, Ont., on Saturday.

Shortly after noon, officers were called to the docks near Lake Drive North on Lake Simcoe and found the woman’s remains.

Read more: Police investigating after human remains found in Georgina, Ont.

Police say a post-mortem examination was conducted and it’s been determined the deceased is an unidentified woman who’s about five feet one inch tall. According to officers, the woman was also dressed for cold weather.

Trending Stories

The cause of death hasn’t been determined yet, but police say the death is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police homicide unit at 1-866-287-5025, ext. 7865, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
York Regional PoliceYRPGeorginaLake SimcoeGeorgina OntBody found Lake Drive Northbody found lake SimcoeGeorgina body foundGeorgina Lake Drive NorthGeorgina suspicious death
Flyers
More weekly flyers