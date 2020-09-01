Woman’s death now considered ‘suspicious’ after body found in Georgina, Ont., police say

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they’re investigating what’s now deemed to be a “suspicious” death after a woman’s body was found floating in the water in Georgina, Ont., on Saturday.

Shortly after noon, officers were called to the docks near Lake Drive North on Lake Simcoe and found the woman’s remains.

Police say a post-mortem examination was conducted and it’s been determined the deceased is an unidentified woman who’s about five feet one inch tall. According to officers, the woman was also dressed for cold weather.

The cause of death hasn’t been determined yet, but police say the death is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police homicide unit at 1-866-287-5025, ext. 7865, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

