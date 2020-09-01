Another coronavirus outbreak declared at Kitchener nursing home

Send this page to someone via email

For the third time since the coronavirus pandemic began, an outbreak has been declared at the AR Goudie long-term care home in Kitchener after a resident tested positive, Waterloo Public Health announced.

The home also experienced an outbreak at the beginning of August after another resident tested positive.

The initial outbreak at the home began in April lasted into June as nine residents suffered COVID-19-related deaths. A total of 21 residents and 21 staff members tested positive during that outbreak.

The outbreak at the Golden Years retirement home in Cambridge has come to an end.

The outbreak at the nursing home began on Aug. 19 when a resident tested positive. He died two days later.

No other residents or staff members tested positive for the virus.

There is still an outbreak in effect at a camp in the region. It began last Monday when a camper tested positive, although no other positive tests have been reported.

The number of active cases in the area continues to climb as there are now 42 in the region, including three in hospital, according to Waterloo Public Health.

This is partially due to four more positive tests in the area, a figure that has lifted the total number of positive cases to 1,457.

On the flip side, three more people have been cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases to 1,295.

Twice weekly, Waterloo Public Health provides an update to the total number of tests in the region.

It says there have now been 70,280 tests conducted in Waterloo Region, which is 1,979 more than Friday’s update.

Ontario reported 112 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 42,421.

Tuesday’s report is similar to the previous two days; Monday saw 114 cases while Sunday had 112.

“Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

Twenty-eight cases are from Peel Region, 26 from Toronto, 12 from York Region, 11 from Windsor-Essex, and eight from Ottawa.

—With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca