Bill Kelly: COVID-19 fatigue is spreading, and that’s a problem

We in Ontario should heed the warning from Quebec Premier François Legault to his citizens.

Quebec has seen a troubling increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19 — not a catastrophic increase, but worrisome nonetheless.

Legault is concerned that too many people are becoming lax in their adherence to the COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing and staying in our social bubbles, which is supposed to only include family and close friends that we’ve had extensive contact with.

Legault warns that if Quebecers continue to ignore those guidelines and cases continue to rise, he has no qualms about re-instating restrictions on gatherings and business openings.

Other provinces, including Ontario, are seeing the same cavalier attitude toward COVID-19, and that’s concerning.

There seem to be two main factors in our lax compliance with the guidelines: One is a desire to get our economy back on track, and the other is that we are all burned out by COVID-19; we want to see our friends and we want to socialize.

That’s understandable, but we need to remember that we have not defeated this deadly virus and a vaccine is not weeks, but many months from being available.

Letting our guard down and inviting another COVID-19 spike could be catastrophic to our already fragile economy and deadly to our communities.

We’re all frustrated, but this is no time to be reckless.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

