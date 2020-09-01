Coronavirus: No new cases, 5 recoveries reported by Middlesex-London Health Unit

Send this page to someone via email

No new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported by officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) on Tuesday, leaving the total case count in the region at 730.

Five new recoveries were reported, bringing the recovery count to 660 and dropping the number of known active cases to 13.

There have been 57 deaths in total in the region, with the latest death reported June 12.

Two travel-related cases were reported Monday and no new cases were reported on Sunday.

Read more: Another coronavirus outbreak declared at Kitchener nursing home

At least 676 of the region’s cases have been reported in London, Ont., while 26 have been in Strathroy-Caradoc and 12 in Middlesex Centre. Seven cases have been in Thames Centre, six in North Middlesex, two in Lucan Biddulph and one in Southwest Middlesex.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Tuesday, the region’s cases per 100,000 rate remains at 143.8, while Ontario’s was 284.6.

People in their 20s make up the largest percentage of cases in terms of age group with 21 per cent, or 153 cases.

Women make up 58 per cent of all cases, with 424.

Health-care workers account for 159 cases, or 22 per cent.

0:59 Coronavirus: WHO “fully supports” students returning to school Coronavirus: WHO “fully supports” students returning to school

Ontario

Ontario reported 112 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 42,421.

Tuesday’s report is similar to the previous two days; Monday saw 114 cases while Sunday had 112.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-eight cases are from Peel Region, 26 from Toronto, 12 from York Region, 11 from Windsor-Essex, and eight from Ottawa.

A total of 38,369 cases are considered resolved, which is more than 90 per cent of all confirmed cases.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

One new death was also announced on Tuesday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,812.

Currently, there are 65 people hospitalized with the virus in the province, with 17 in intensive care and five on a ventilator.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Monday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Elgin and Oxford

No new cases, two recoveries and no deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, according to officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

There are still a total of 254 confirmed cases in the region, with 239 people now listed as recovered.

Five people have died, most recently in early July.

There are at least 10 known active cases in the region: five in Aylmer, three in Bayham and two in Woodstock.

Aylmer, with a population just under 8,000, remains the hardest-hit municipality within SWPH’s jurisdiction. The town has reported a total of 82 cases, more than double that of Bayham and St. Thomas, which have reported 38 and 37 cases, respectively.

Huron and Perth

Tuesday’s data for Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) has not yet been released.

On Monday, the health unit reported four new cases — three in Perth County and one in Huron County — and nine resolved cases, in its first update since Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed cases in the region sat at 120. The number of known active cases in the region was eight, down from 17 on Friday.

It remains unclear if resolved cases are recoveries or deaths as limited data is currently available.

In total, 43 cases have been reported out of Huron County, including 12 each in Bluewater and Central Huron. In Perth County, 42 cases have been reported, including 16 in North Perth and 15 in Perth East. Six cases have been reported in St. Marys and 29 in Stratford, according to health unit data.

The health unit’s last update on death figures earlier this month showed that five deaths had been reported — four in Stratford and one in St. Marys.

1:53 Coronavirus: Ontarians on edge for second wave Coronavirus: Ontarians on edge for second wave

Sarnia and Lambton

Officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported one new case and no new recoveries or deaths late Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s total COVID-19 case count is now at 339, of which 311 people have recovered. Twenty-five deaths have been reported, most recently in early June.

The new case breaks an eight-day streak with no new cases reported.

There are at least three known active cases in the region, the locations of which are not known as the health unit has refused to release location data for current or past cases.

The health unit says at least 23,040 tests have been received as of late Monday, and at least 1.5 per cent of tests are coming back positive.