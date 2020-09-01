Quebec reports another triple-digit jump with 122 new coronavirus cases

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec saw a triple-digit increase in novel coronavirus infections once again Tuesday as it reported 122 new cases.

There have been 62,614 cases in total, the highest in the country, since the pandemic began. There are 55,438 recoveries.

There has been an uptick in infections in the last two weeks, which prompted Premier François Legault to issue a plea on Monday to citizens to respect public health directives. As schools reopen, Legault said the next few weeks are critical.

READ MORE: Quebec urges vigilance amid uptick in new COVID-19 cases

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Two additional deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, were recorded Tuesday. Authorities say they occurred between Aug. 25 and 30.

The respiratory illness has killed 5,762 Quebecers to date. The province continues to lead the country in deaths as well as caseload.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of hospitalizations stands at 110, a decrease of two from the previous day. Of them, two more patients are in intensive care for a total of 20.

The province carried out 10,510 tests on Sunday, the last day for which testing data is available. Authorities say 1,673,913 tests have been administered to date.

4:02 Class sizes, supply teachers and safety: back-to-school concerns for Quebec’s teachers Class sizes, supply teachers and safety: back-to-school concerns for Quebec’s teachers