Manitoba retail shortages continue as coronavirus pandemic rages on

As Manitobans start to settle in for a fall season where the COVID-19 pandemic is still in full swing, they might still have some difficulty getting some supplies from local retailers.

John Graham of the Retail Council of Canada told Global News that the coronavirus has had an interesting impact on the level of demand for certain products.

“In the early days, of course, (there was) the rational run on cleaning supplies, but a somewhat irrational response to buying up toilet paper and other paper products,” said Graham.

“We then saw people evolve toward flour, making things at home, and baking goods became a shortage. This summer we’ve seen people extend the quality of life at home through buying patio furniture and bicycles and above-ground swimming pools — all of which created shortages.”

Retail Council of Canada director John Graham. Retail Council of Canada

Graham said what he’s seeing as we head into fall is high demand for items that extend outdoor living a little longer before winter rears its ugly head — outdoor heaters, fire pits, etc. — as well as people recognizing they’re going to be working at home for an extended period and starting to invest in their workspaces.

“As we’ve got people returning to school, as well as people settling in for the long haul at their homes, employers are either supplying them with supplies to enhance their effectiveness — computers, office chairs, things that allow them to make sure that they’re physically well-positioned to work — as well as for students who are going to likely spend more time at home in anticipation of more virtual learning that will continue into the fall.

“They’re not travelling as much and not going off to experience things. They’re investing in and improving their homes for all four seasons.”

Graham said the supply chain has adjusted well in most categories across the industry, but everyone is having to adapt on the fly to unanticipated increases in consumer demand.

Munther Zeid, owner of the Food Fare grocery store chain in Winnipeg. Michael Draven / Global News

While there’s a run on computers and office furniture, some of the more basic staples are in high demand as well.

Munther Zeid, owner of the Food Fare grocery chain, said that while, food-wise, things are mostly back to normal, there are still shortages on cleaning products, among other items.

“(Wipes) are worth their weight in gold or more,” said Zeid. “We place orders for wipes almost every day from four or five companies we deal with, and we’re lucky to get a case or two every three weeks to a month.

“Most people know what our delivery schedule is, so they’ll pop in right when the delivery truck arrives. I believe all stores are facing the same things.”

Zeid said he never thought “in a million years” he’d be selling masks and face shields out of his grocery stores, but they continue to fly off the shelves.

There are also low quantities of some unexpected products, like canned soft drinks, due to an aluminum shortage.

“They’re doing what they call the ‘core brands’ first, and after that, certain flavours are only available in certain sizes,” he said.

“The standard can that we’re used to, the 355 ml — Coke, Pepsi, 7-Up, Sprite… those core, main brands are all we’re seeing right now.”

The pandemic, he said, has also caused some prices to rise.

“COVID has caused some items to go up, costs have gone up because of it and everybody’s just passing it on.”

