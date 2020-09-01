Woodstock, Ont., police looking for arson suspect

Woodstock police are asking the public to keep an eye out for an arson suspect.
Officials say at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of heavy smoke coming from a structure fire in the area of Bay and Peel streets.
The fire was deemed suspicious.
Police are now looking to identify a male suspect.
He’s described as a man between 30 and 40 years old and was wearing glasses, blue jean shorts, a dark shirt, a hat that is dark on the front and white on the back, grey shoes and white socks.
Those with further information are asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Oxford Crime Stoppers at 519-421-TIPS (8477).
