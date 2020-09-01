Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Woodstock, Ont., police looking for arson suspect

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted September 1, 2020 8:59 am
Woodstock police say the suspect was wearing glasses, blue jean shorts, a dark shirt, a hat that is dark on the front and white on the back, grey shoes and white socks.
Woodstock police are asking the public to keep an eye out for an arson suspect.

Officials say at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of heavy smoke coming from a structure fire in the area of Bay and Peel streets.

The fire was deemed suspicious.

Police are now looking to identify a male suspect.

Read more: Two Londoners facing charges following multiple collisions with stolen vehicle

He’s described as a man between 30 and 40 years old and was wearing glasses, blue jean shorts, a dark shirt, a hat that is dark on the front and white on the back, grey shoes and white socks.

Those with further information are asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Oxford Crime Stoppers at 519-421-TIPS (8477).

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioPoliceFireArsonSuspectBlazeWoodstockSmokeFlamesSuspicious FireStructure FireWoodstock policeArson suspect
