Crime

Two Londoners facing charges following multiple collisions with stolen vehicle

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
FILE.
FILE. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London police say two Londoners are facing charges after being linked to multiple collisions using a stolen vehicle.

Police say on Friday evening. just after 10 p.m., a Dodge pickup truck was involved in three separate collisions near Dundas and Second streets.

One of the crashes involved an off-duty LPS officer’s vehicle.

The 2011 Dodge pickup truck had been reported stolen two days prior on Aug. 26

After coming to a stop, police says the two people inside the pickup truck fled on foot and the off-duty officer whose vehicle was hit pursued the male suspect on foot.

The off-duty officer then arrested the suspect and held him until police arrived and took him into custody.

According to police, several officers and a member of the LPS Canine Unit and his police service dog searched the area and located a female suspect near Dundas Street and Burdick Place.

Read more: Driver pronounced dead in hospital after vehicle crashes into trees: Middlesex OPP

Police say the female suspect had nine grams of suspected purple fentanyl valued at $450, three grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine at $60, and $4,300 in cash.

As a result of the investigation, the 29-year-old London woman is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance.

The 28-year-old London man is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and impaired operation of a conveyance.

One passenger suffered minor injuries that required medical attention as a result of one of the collisions.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

