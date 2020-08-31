Driver pronounced dead in hospital after vehicle crashes into trees: Middlesex OPP

Middlesex County OPP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Thames Centre early Monday morning.
According to police, emergency responders were called to Prospect Hill Road near Eight Mile Road just after 5 a.m. Monday.
“Police located a single motor vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a group of trees, resulting in catastrophic damage,” officers said in a release.
The driver, the only person in the vehicle, was extricated and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital. Police are not releasing the name of the driver “pending notifications to next of kin.”
Prospect Hill Road was closed for roughly six hours but reopened at around 12:45 p.m. Monday.
The investigation is ongoing, but so far police say they believe speed was a factor in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Comments