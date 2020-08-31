Driver pronounced dead in hospital after vehicle crashes into trees: Middlesex OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Middlesex County OPP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Thames Centre early Monday morning.

According to police, emergency responders were called to Prospect Hill Road near Eight Mile Road just after 5 a.m. Monday.

“Police located a single motor vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a group of trees, resulting in catastrophic damage,” officers said in a release.

The driver, the only person in the vehicle, was extricated and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital. Police are not releasing the name of the driver “pending notifications to next of kin.”

#MiddlesexOPP are on scene at a fatal collision on Prospect Hill Rd & 8 Mile Rd. The OPP #TTCI team has been deployed to assist with the investigation. The roadway will be closed for the next 6 hrs. Please avoid the area and expect delays. #slowdown #drivesafe @ThamesCentre pic.twitter.com/QDeRDECKm5 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 31, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Prospect Hill Road was closed for roughly six hours but reopened at around 12:45 p.m. Monday.

The investigation is ongoing, but so far police say they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).