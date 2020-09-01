Police investigate fatal crash in Flamborough that killed Cambridge man and his dog

Send this page to someone via email

A single-vehicle crash in Flamborough has left a man and his dog dead.

Shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Monday, police say a 23-year-old Cambridge man was driving his vehicle eastbound on Concession 10 West when the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.

Both the man and his dog, which was inside the vehicle, succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Out of respect for the man’s family, his identity will not be released.

Hamilton police’s collision reconstruction unit has taken over the investigation.

Any witnesses with information are asked to contact police at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

