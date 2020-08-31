Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man accused of attempted robbery at Markham pub chased down by patrons

By Nick Westoll & Alanna Rizza Global News
The exterior of the Unionville Arms Pub and Grill in Markham.
The exterior of the Unionville Arms Pub and Grill in Markham. File / Global News

A man has been taken into custody by police after being chased from a Markham pub in an attempted robbery.

Elia Gardanis, a manager with the Unionville Arms Pub and Grill on Main Street Unionville, told Global News the incident happened Monday evening, adding there have been recent robberies in the same area.

He alleged a man came into the bar, told the bartenders he had a gun and then asked for money from the cash register.

“I said you can’t have it and he said, ‘Why not?’ and then I said, ‘Because you are not allowed.’” Gardanis told Global News.

Read more: 2 stabbed and 2 assaulted during Markham bank robbery, 3 teens arrested: police

“He looked confused and then he left.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Gardanis said the man then went to another restaurant. When two customers apparently recognized the man from another robbery, he said they held him until police arrived.

A York Regional Police spokesperson confirmed there was a robbery attempt at the bar and said another restaurant, Il Postino, was targeted in a robbery. The spokesperson said no one reported being injured.

As of Monday night, the accused was in custody, but it wasn’t clear what, if any, charges he was facing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeYork Regional PoliceMarkham CrimeMarkham newsMarkham RobberyYork region robberyUnionville Arms Pub and Grill robberyUnionville robberiesUnionville robbery
Flyers
More weekly flyers