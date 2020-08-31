Man accused of attempted robbery at Markham pub chased down by patrons

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken into custody by police after being chased from a Markham pub in an attempted robbery.

Elia Gardanis, a manager with the Unionville Arms Pub and Grill on Main Street Unionville, told Global News the incident happened Monday evening, adding there have been recent robberies in the same area.

He alleged a man came into the bar, told the bartenders he had a gun and then asked for money from the cash register.

“I said you can’t have it and he said, ‘Why not?’ and then I said, ‘Because you are not allowed.’” Gardanis told Global News.

“He looked confused and then he left.”

Gardanis said the man then went to another restaurant. When two customers apparently recognized the man from another robbery, he said they held him until police arrived.

A York Regional Police spokesperson confirmed there was a robbery attempt at the bar and said another restaurant, Il Postino, was targeted in a robbery. The spokesperson said no one reported being injured.

As of Monday night, the accused was in custody, but it wasn’t clear what, if any, charges he was facing.

YRP advising of increased police presence Main St. Unionville. Active Commercial Robbery investigation.

1 ML suspect in custody. Anyone who witnessed / or has video is asked to call us — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 1, 2020