Canada recorded 498 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the country’s total case count to 128,875.

Provincial and territorial health authorities also confirmed another eight people have died as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Monday is the first day since Aug. 26 that the number of new infections across the country was below 500.

The news comes as students and teachers across the country prepare to head back to school early next month.

In Ontario, 114 new COVID-19 infections were detected on Monday, bringing the provinces total caseload to 42,309.

Health officials also said one more person had died, bringing the total death toll in Ontario to 2,811.

The province has conducted a total of 2,966,343 tests for the virus, and 38,277 people have recovered after falling ill.

Meanwhile in Quebec, 140 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, and health officials said two more people had died.

The province — hit hardest by the pandemic — has now seen 62,492 cases of COVID-19, and has administered 1,114,141 tests.

A total of 55,353 people have recovered in Quebec.

Twenty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Manitoba.

However, health officials said the province’s death toll remained at 14.

So far, 137,499 people in Manitoba have been tested for COVID-19, and 731 have recovered from the virus.

Saskatchewan recorded four new cases of the novel coronavirus, but health authorities said no more deaths had occurred.

More than 140,250 tests for COVID-19 have been administered in the province, and 1,561 people have recovered.

Alberta saw 109 new infections of the novel coronavirus, bringing the province’s total case count to 13,902.

Health authorities also said one more death had occurred.

So far, 967,083 tests have been conducted and 12,293 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Alberta.

Health officials in British Columbia said 101 new COVID-19 infections had been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 5,717.

Four new deaths were also reported. Health officials said those fatalities occurred over the last three days.

A total of 44,66 people have recovered from COVID-19 in B.C., 353,174 have been tested for the virus.

Nova Scotia saw two new infections on Monday, bringing the province’s total case load to 1,085.

But health officials said no additional deaths had occurred.

A total of 25,100 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Nova Scotia, and 1,013 people have recovered after falling ill.

Neither New Brunswick nor Newfoundland reported a new case of COVID-19, and health authorities in both provinces said no new deaths had occurred.

In New Brunswick, 61,522 tests for COVID-19 have been administered and 185 people have recovered.

Newfoundland health officials have tested a total of 31,942 people, and 265 people have recovered from the virus.

Prince Edward Island (PEI) did not see any new cases of COVID-19, and health officials said no more deaths had occurred.

Forty-one people have recovered from coronavirus infections in PEI.

The province has conducted 27,496 tests for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The Northwest Territories did not report any new coronavirus data on Monday.

The latest data released on Friday said all five of the territory’s confirmed cases were considered recovered.

As of Friday, a total of 3,856 tests for COVID-19 had been conducted in the Northwest Territories.

Yukon health officials did not release any new COVID-19 data on Monday, either.

But the latest data released on Friday suggests all 15 of the Territory’s confirmed cases of the virus are resolved.

Yukon has tested 2,5218 people for the virus.

Nunavut has not yet confirmed a case of the novel coronavirus.

Global cases top 25.3 million

Since it was first detected in Wuhan, China late last year, the virus has infected 25,349,528 people around the world, according to a tally from John’s Hopkins University.

A total of 848,394 people have died.

The United States remained the epicentre of the virus on Monday, with 6,027,111 infections.

The novel coronavirus has claimed 183,499 lives in the U.S.