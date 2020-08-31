Alberta students will not be required to be distanced when seated in class: Dr. Deena Hinshaw

According to a health order signed by Dr. Deena Hinshaw over the weekend, students will not be required to distance from one another when seated in their desks in classrooms when they return to school this week.

The order, which outlines measures meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19, was released this weekend without notice and says that “an operator of a school does not need to ensure that students, staff members and visitors are able to maintain a minimum of two metres distance from every other person when a student, staff member or visitor is seated at desk or table.”

It also specifies that the distancing does not need to be maintained between students who are within a classroom where instruction is taking place, and where desks and chairs are arranged in a manner to prevent people from facing one another.

Hinshaw, who signed the order dated Aug. 29, took to social media on Monday in response to online backlash to the order. The province’s chief medical officer of health said the information in it was not new and was not meant to be deliberately released without notice.

I’ve heard criticism that Order 33-2020 was issued over the weekend. This timing was not to hide information from Albertans but to ensure school authorities knew about the order before it came into effect today (August 31). (1/8) https://t.co/ZZG0Kwkdx2 — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) August 31, 2020

In an eight-part statement, Hinshaw tweeted that the weekend timing of the order was meant to allow educators time to go through it before it came into effect Monday.

“Effective immediately, my goal will be to post new orders Monday through Thursday and I will share when they have been posted via social media,” Hinshaw said.

The order does not change my direction and reports that indicate otherwise are incorrect. Nothing has changed since mandatory masking was announced on August 4. (4/8) https://t.co/v4Fr9BPVN1 — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) August 31, 2020

She also said that the order, which also references the mask policy in schools, has not specifically changed since it was announced on Aug. 4.

When the mask announcement was first made, Hinshaw said, “To be clear, masks are not required in the classroom when students are seated.

“However, they are required in hallways and any shared places where students, staff or teachers may not be able to maintain the recommended physical distancing requirements.”

She also specified at the announcement on Aug. 4 that “if students or teachers are interacting in a way that’s close and involves them working together, then masks wearing would be expected.

“If students are seated in their desks, working quietly and not moving around, and the teacher is distanced from them, then mask wearing is optional in that setting, even if they are less than two metres apart.” Tweet This

However, on Monday, Alberta Teacher’s Association president Jason Schilling said that he believes the order goes against advice educators have been given from officials for months.

I’m stunned by this reversal of physical distancing in classrooms by @CMOH_Alberta . The Strategic Advisory Council, which provides advice to CMOH still suggests 2m., so what gives? This goes against everything we’ve been told for months. https://t.co/MwTAFB4FB9 — jason schilling (@schill_dawg) August 31, 2020

Hinshaw said she would address the concerns further at Monday’s live COVID-19 update, set to take place at 3:30 p.m.