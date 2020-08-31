Ottawa man charged after alleged animal abuse incidents: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa police have laid charges against a man who was allegedly caught on tape abusing a dog multiple times.

Officers responded to reports of a man “severely abusing a dog” near the Billings Bridge Plaza on Aug. 24, Ottawa police said Monday.

Police said the man fled the area before officers arrived, but the incident was captured on video.

A police investigation linked the suspect to additional incidents of abuse involving the same dog, all of which were caught on camera.

The suspect was located and arrested this past Friday, police said.

As a result, 22-year-old Cameron Timms of Ottawa has been charged with two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, two counts of injuring an animal and four counts of failing to comply with a judicial order of release.

The suspect was held for a show cause hearing and released with a pending court date.

