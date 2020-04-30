Menu

Crime

Ottawa man charged with abusing cat, assaulting police officer in Mechanicsville

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted April 30, 2020 9:55 am
Updated April 30, 2020 10:08 am
Ottawa police have charged a 30-year-old man with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and assaulting a peace officer.
Ottawa police have charged a 30-year-old man in Mechanicsville after officers say he lashed out when confronted about allegedly abusing a cat.

Police say officers arrived at a Carruthers Avenue home late Tuesday night following reports that a man was seen “purposefully harming a cat.”

Police say that when they approached the man, he allegedly kicked one of the officers. He was arrested without further complication, according to police.

Neither the officer nor the cat were determined to have any serious injuries.

Patrick Robert Adam was charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and assaulting a police officer. He was due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Animal abuse investigators will also look into the case.

