Université Sainte-Anne closes Church Point campus after student tests positive for COVID-19

A case of COVID-19 has been reported at Université Sainte-Anne’s Pointe-de-l’Église campus in Church Point, N.S.

The francophone university sent an alert email to its entire student and faculty population Monday afternoon, notifying the community that a student had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was isolating.

In the wake of the positive case, the school was taking extreme security measures and has decided to shut down the university campus on Monday and Tuesday while all students currently in residence are under lockdown measures.

Nova Scotia’s public health team continues its contact tracing work to determine who may have been in close proximity to the infected patient and the school says those who were in close contact with the infected student will be notified by public health.

All post-secondary students entering Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic Canada bubble are required to self-isolate for 14 days and will be tested for COVID-19 one to three times during that period.

The province is also reporting two probable cases of COVID-19 at two Nova Scotia universities, which includes a student at Dalhousie University in Halifax and a student at Acadia University in Wolfville.

According to the province both, students arrived from outside the Atlantic bubble and live off-campus and are self-isolating.

Students cannot attend in-person classes until their self-isolation period and testing are complete and they have received negative test results.

The province is setting up additional COVID-19 testing sites where necessary to accommodate the influx of students.

