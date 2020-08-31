Menu

Crime

Police seize handgun, cocaine from pair attempting to flee Kitchener crash

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 12:41 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say they seized this handgun as part of the investigation.
Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police found more than they expected after tracking down a couple following a hit-and-run collision in Kitchener on Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to the area near Weber Street East at Borden Avenue at around 10 a.m. for reports of a hit-and-run collision.

Read more: Kitchener man arrested after flashing Taser that looked like a cell phone

Officers discovered that a UHaul truck had collided with a hydro pole, causing structural damage to the pole.

They say they found the driver and passenger, who were attempting to flee the scene of the collision.

Read more: Teens turn themselves in in connection to racist drawings in Kitchener

Police say they seized a replica handgun, a prohibited knife and suspected cocaine.

A 38-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, both of Kitchener, are facing several charges, including dangerous operation, as well as for drug- and weapons-related offences.

