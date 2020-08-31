Police seize handgun, cocaine from pair attempting to flee Kitchener crash

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police found more than they expected after tracking down a couple following a hit-and-run collision in Kitchener on Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to the area near Weber Street East at Borden Avenue at around 10 a.m. for reports of a hit-and-run collision.

Officers discovered that a UHaul truck had collided with a hydro pole, causing structural damage to the pole.

Male, 38, & female, 25, have been charged with several offences incl Dangerous Operation, and drugs & weapons-related charges, after police were called to collision on Friday. Police seized a replica hand gun, a prohibited knife & suspected cocaine.

They say they found the driver and passenger, who were attempting to flee the scene of the collision.

Police say they seized a replica handgun, a prohibited knife and suspected cocaine.

A 38-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, both of Kitchener, are facing several charges, including dangerous operation, as well as for drug- and weapons-related offences.