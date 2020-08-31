Teens turn themselves in in connection to racist drawings in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say two teens have been found in connection to hateful drawings done in Kitchener over the weekend.

Video of the teens circulated on social media over the weekend showing the pair using chalk to draw swastikas and other inappropriate symbols on a pair of driveways near Hearthwood Avenue.

On Sunday, police said the pair had been identified and an investigation was underway.

Later in the day, they turned themselves in and apologized for their actions.

A police spokesperson said the investigation continues with the force’s hate crimes unit as well as its equity, inclusion and diversity team.

