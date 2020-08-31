Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Teens turn themselves in in connection to racist drawings in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say two teens have been found in connection to hateful drawings done in Kitchener over the weekend.

Video of the teens circulated on social media over the weekend showing the pair using chalk to draw swastikas and other inappropriate symbols on a pair of driveways near Hearthwood Avenue.

Read more: Hate crimes unit investigating Calgarian’s claims that strangers threw garbage, pointed gun at him

On Sunday, police said the pair had been identified and an investigation was underway.

Later in the day, they turned themselves in and apologized for their actions.

Read more: Man charged after hate-motivated assault in Newmarket: police

A police spokesperson said the investigation continues with the force’s hate crimes unit as well as its equity, inclusion and diversity team.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeKitchener CrimeKitchener hate crimeHearthwood Drive Kitchener
Flyers
More weekly flyers