Coronavirus: Public health reports outbreak at child-care centre in Caledonia

Public health officials declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the weekend at the Haldimand-Norfolk REACH Child Care Centre at McKinnon Park Secondary School in Caledonia.

The health unit says a child tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that the agency is awaiting further test results from those who recently worked and attended the facility.

The infected child is not currently attending the centre. Close contacts have been identified and are now self-isolating, according to Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit.

Under a “public health management” plan, only those who attended the affected class have been told to stay home. Children in other classes are being allowed to resume activities at the care centre.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports four new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The region has a total of 479 lab-confirmed, positive cases.

Officials say 423 of those patients have since recovered.

The region has 32 COVID-19-connected deaths, with 27 among residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home in Hagersville.

There are currently 24 active cases in the region.

Niagara Region reports one new COVID-19 case

Niagara public health reported one new COVID-19 case on Monday. The region has 938 total cases as of Aug. 31.

The region has 21 active cases and two outbreaks, including an institutional outbreak at the Garrison Place Retirement home in Fort Erie, declared on Thursday.

Sixty-four people with COVID-19 have died in Niagara since the pandemic began.

Brant County reports no new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The region still has 161 confirmed cases as of Aug. 31, with its last reported case coming on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, five deaths have been connected to the new coronavirus.

There are no reported outbreaks and the county has seven active COVID-19 cases.

Hamilton has 67 active COVID-19 cases

Hamilton public health says about 61 per cent of its new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have come from people under the age of 30.

On Friday, the agency reported that 32 per cent of its 31 recent cases came from residents aged 10 to 19.

The city has 67 active cases of the virus, with roughly 52 per cent (16) of new cases in the last 10 days still under investigation with no source of the spread yet confirmed.

Since the pandemic began, Hamilton has had a total of 980 confirmed cases, which includes 45 deaths.

The city has no current institutional outbreaks as of Aug. 28.

Halton Region reports three new COVID-19 cases

On Friday, Halton public health reported three new COVID-19 cases, with two in Milton and the other in Oakville.

As of Aug. 28, the region has 29 active cases and a total of 971 cases since the pandemic began.

The region still has 25 deaths tied to COVID-19 as of Friday and no current institutional outbreaks.