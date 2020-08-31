Police release images of suspects connected to restaurant fire in Oakville, Ont.

Halton Regional Police have released images of suspects they believe are tied to an arson investigation in Oakville.
Detectives say the two men are aged between 25 and 35 years old and likely connected to the fire that caused “significant damage” at the Ben & Florentine Restaurant on Lakeshore Road West.
Investigators say the “suspicious” blaze started just after 9 p.m. on July 28.
Witnesses told police the two men were seen leaving the restaurant on foot before getting into a white Ford pickup truck and leaving the scene.
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a Dodge Ram 1500 Longhorn with a sunroof and roof lights.
Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2275 or 2285, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.
