Crime

Oakville, Ont., restaurant significantly damaged by suspicious fire: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted July 29, 2020 1:25 pm
Halton Regional Police are investigating a fire at a vacant restaurant in Oakville, Ont.
Halton Regional Police are investigating a fire at a vacant restaurant in Oakville, Ont.

Arson investigators in Halton Region are looking for those responsible for a fire at a restaurant in Oakville, Ont.

Police and firefighters were called to a fire at the Ben & Florentine Restaurant on Lakeshore Road West just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators are calling the blaze suspicious as the restaurant was empty at the time.

Halton Regional Police say witnesses reported seeing two individuals fleeing the rear of the restaurant on foot, and then leaving the area in a white Ford pickup truck.

The restaurant sustained significant damage.

Fire guts 11 Hamilton townhomes
Fire guts 11 Hamilton townhomes
