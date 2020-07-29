Oakville, Ont., restaurant significantly damaged by suspicious fire: police

Arson investigators in Halton Region are looking for those responsible for a fire at a restaurant in Oakville, Ont.
Police and firefighters were called to a fire at the Ben & Florentine Restaurant on Lakeshore Road West just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators are calling the blaze suspicious as the restaurant was empty at the time.
Halton Regional Police say witnesses reported seeing two individuals fleeing the rear of the restaurant on foot, and then leaving the area in a white Ford pickup truck.
The restaurant sustained significant damage.
