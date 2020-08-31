Pedestrian killed in Smiths Falls, Ont., hit and run: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Smiths Falls Police Services says a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision over the weekend.

Police say a body was found on Rideau Avenue North in the eastern Ontario town of Smiths Falls early Sunday morning.

The Ontario Provincial Police and local Smiths Falls force closed down the roadway as part of their investigation. The road has since reopened to traffic.

Police have not released the identity of the pedestrian killed in the collision, but say “more information will be forthcoming.”

Witnesses or anyone with information related to the incident are asked to contact Smiths Falls Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

