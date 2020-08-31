Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian killed in Smiths Falls, Ont., hit and run: police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 10:20 am
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was found dead in Smiths Falls, Ont., over the weekend.
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was found dead in Smiths Falls, Ont., over the weekend. Canadian Press file

The Smiths Falls Police Services says a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision over the weekend.

Police say a body was found on Rideau Avenue North in the eastern Ontario town of Smiths Falls early Sunday morning.

Read more: Province announces 2 new correctional facilities, updates to 2 existing in eastern Ontario

The Ontario Provincial Police and local Smiths Falls force closed down the roadway as part of their investigation. The road has since reopened to traffic.

Trending Stories

Police have not released the identity of the pedestrian killed in the collision, but say “more information will be forthcoming.”

Witnesses or anyone with information related to the incident are asked to contact Smiths Falls Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work
A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPHit and RunSmiths FallsTraffic collisionOntario CollisionSmiths Falls policeSmiths Falls hit and run
Flyers
More weekly flyers