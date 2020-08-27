Menu

Politics

Premier Ford to make announcement in Brockville, Ont., Thursday

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 27, 2020 11:15 am
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to be in Brockville, Ont., for the second time in a week to make an announcement Thursday afternoon. Ford, along with the Prime Minister, previously announced a major deal with 3M in Brockville on Aug. 21.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to be in Brockville, Ont., for the second time in a week to make an announcement Thursday afternoon. Ford, along with the Prime Minister, previously announced a major deal with 3M in Brockville on Aug. 21. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be in Brockville, Ont., for the second time in a week on Thursday to make an announcement.

Ford will be joined by the province’s Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and the MPP for Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes Steve Clark.

Read more: Trudeau, Ford unveil deal to produce N95 masks at 3M plant in Brockville, Ont.

The premier was in the eastern Ontario city last week with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to announce a major deal with 3M to produce up to 100 million N95 masks at the Brockville facility.

The province has yet to reveal what Thursday’s announcement will be about.

The premier is set to speak at 3 p.m., and will be answering questions from media afterward.

