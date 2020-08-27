Premier Ford to make announcement in Brockville, Ont., Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be in Brockville, Ont., for the second time in a week on Thursday to make an announcement.

Ford will be joined by the province’s Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and the MPP for Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes Steve Clark.

The premier was in the eastern Ontario city last week with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to announce a major deal with 3M to produce up to 100 million N95 masks at the Brockville facility.

The province has yet to reveal what Thursday’s announcement will be about.

The premier is set to speak at 3 p.m., and will be answering questions from media afterward.

