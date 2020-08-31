Manitoba health officials to give coronavirus update Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s top doctor will give an update on the province’s ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial officer of health, has scheduled a media briefing for 1 p.m.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Manitoba reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 1,186.

Twelve of the cases reported Sunday were in the Prairie Mountain Health region, where health officials said three cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a hospital in Brandon.

The Manitoba government says all three of the cases had been previously identified, and that investigations into them led to a unit on the second floor of the Brandon Regional Health Centre.

A spokesman for the health region says the affected unit is the Assiniboine Centre, which provides care to rehabilitation patients and patients with other longer-term stays.

The province says families and staff have been notified and contact tracing continues, but that risk is low.

It says outbreak protocols have been implemented “out of an abundance of caution” and visitors are being restricted on the affected floor.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 2.2 per cent. There are 462 known active cases and 710 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 14.

Due to data system upgrades over the weekend, the province said hospitalization and intensive care unit data would not be available until Monday.

–With files from The Canadian Press

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.