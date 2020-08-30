Menu

Crime

2 teens arrested for attempting to flee officers in stolen vehicle: Saskatoon police

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted August 30, 2020 7:08 pm
A 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy are jointly charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.
A 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy are jointly charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000. File / Global News

Two teenagers have been arrested after they attempted to flee officers in a stolen vehicle on Saturday, says the Saskatoon Police Service.

Police say the incident started at around 10 p.m. after patrol members saw a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on Hart Road.

Read more: Ally Witchekan’s family gathers at Saskatoon courthouse: ‘we want full justice’

“Two people quickly got into the vehicle that was discovered to be stolen and fled from police,” said the Saskatoon Police Service in a press release.

Police say they used a tire deflation device, however, the pursuit was called off for the safety of the public.

Shortly after, police spotted the vehicle in the 1200 block of McNaughton Avenue.

With the help of the K9 Unit, the two suspects were found and arrested.

Read more: Samuel Takakenew 10th person charged in Tiki Laverdiere’s death

Both teens had to be treated for injuries sustained by dog bites before they were brought into detention cells, say police.

A 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy are jointly charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The 15-year-old faces additional charges of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, having a weapon dangerous to the public and breach of court conditions.

The two suspects can not be identified as they were charged under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Saskatoon police identify suspect in Logan Nayneecassum shooting death
Saskatoon police identify suspect in Logan Nayneecassum shooting death
