Fire in Lloydminster apartment building displaces residents of 8 units

A significant fire in Lloydminster, Alta., on Friday has displaced the residents of eight apartment units.

Fire crews were called to a fire at a building on the 5100 block of 36 Street on Friday evening around 9:45 p.m.

Officials with the City of Lloydminster told Global News that the fire was located on the second- and third-floor balconies, where crews made an “aggressive attack” and extinguished the fire before it was able to spread beyond the exterior of the building.

All tenants were evacuated from the building and there were no injuries.

Twenty-one crew members were on scene to fight the fire, according to information released by the city.

The cause is under investigation — but officials said Sunday that arson is not suspected.

Residents of eight units in the building have been displaced due to the damage, and are working with victim services to find temporary places to stay.