Man charged after crashing stolen semi truck into Lloydminster home

A man is facing charges after he crashed a stolen semi into a home in Lloydminster Saturday night.

Alberta RCMP said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m.

There were no injuries related to the incident, but the home the truck crashed into in southeast Lloydminster suffered excessive damage.

According to officials, the suspect stole the semi truck in Lloydminster and had been attempting to flee when he lost control and struck the house.

One man is facing charges after stealing a semi truck in Lloydminster and crashing it into a home in the southeast part of the city. Courtesy / Videre Images

RCMP said the suspect attempted to flee the scene of the crash but was apprehended in a nearby apartment building.

Charges are pending, and the man’s name will be released once they are official, RCMP said Sunday.