Brampton, Ont. woman identified as victim of Lake Huron drowning: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) of Lambton County say a woman has been found dead after police responded to a report of a possible drowning at Port Franks beach, Lake Huron.

Police say at around 7 p.m. Saturday, it was reported that two individuals entered the water but did not resurface.

Emergency crews responded, and one individual was rescued from the water by a civilian bystander.

The second individual was not found.

On Sunday at around 7 a.m., the body of the second person was found and she was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Feona Bramwell, 43, of Brampton, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for Monday.