Brampton, Ont. woman identified as victim of Lake Huron drowning: OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) of Lambton County say a woman has been found dead after police responded to a report of a possible drowning at Port Franks beach, Lake Huron.
Police say at around 7 p.m. Saturday, it was reported that two individuals entered the water but did not resurface.
Emergency crews responded, and one individual was rescued from the water by a civilian bystander.
Trending Stories
The second individual was not found.
On Sunday at around 7 a.m., the body of the second person was found and she was pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as Feona Bramwell, 43, of Brampton, Ont.
A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for Monday.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments