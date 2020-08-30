Menu

Canada

Brampton, Ont. woman identified as victim of Lake Huron drowning: OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted August 30, 2020 1:22 pm
On Sunday at around 7 a.m., the body of the second individual was located and pronounced dead.
On Sunday at around 7 a.m., the body of the second individual was located and pronounced dead. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) of Lambton County say a woman has been found dead after police responded to a report of a possible drowning at Port Franks beach, Lake Huron.

Police say at around 7 p.m. Saturday, it was reported that two individuals entered the water but did not resurface.

Emergency crews responded, and one individual was rescued from the water by a civilian bystander.

Read more: Pair of Strathroy seniors dead after vehicle enters water at Kincardine marina: OPP

The second individual was not found.

On Sunday at around 7 a.m., the body of the second person was found and she was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Feona Bramwell, 43, of Brampton, Ont.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for Monday.

