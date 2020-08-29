Pair of Strathroy seniors dead after vehicle enters water at Kincardine marina: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Strathroy seniors are dead after OPP say a vehicle went into the water in Kincardine, Ont.

The South Bruce OPP say police received a report of a vehicle entering the water at the marina along Station Beach road at 1:25 p.m. Thursday.

Emergency crews arrived to find the vehicle completely submerged, and later recovered two people from inside.

William Luinstra, 86, and Rennie Feddema, 82, both of Strathroy were taken to hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

Divers with the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit completed a search of the area.

A death investigation is underway.

Access to the main beach area was closed, but has since reopened.

Anyone with further information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).