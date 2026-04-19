Gatineau homes at risk from rising waters as Ontario, Quebec face flooding concerns

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Spring flood conditions put homes at risk of flooding and forced street closures in Gatineau, Que., along the Ottawa River, as rising waters continued to disrupt neighbourhoods across the city.

The city is among several communities in Quebec and Ontario watching closely as renewed rain forecasts added pressure to flood-prone areas already dealing with washouts, bridge closures, and swollen waterways.

Emergency crews stepped up overnight response efforts as water levels continued to rise in vulnerable neighbourhoods. Mayor Maude Marquis-Bissonnette said firefighters went door-to-door to warn residents living in homes at risk of flooding.

“The situation is under control at the moment; we’re familiar with it,” she said at a briefing. “Unfortunately, the organization is well-prepared for this type of event. We urge people to prepare accordingly.”

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Officials said 164 homes were at risk of flooding and 41 streets remained closed as conditions persisted.

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2:20 Peterborough residents brace for flooding as levels rise on Trent-Severn Waterway

Environment Canada issued a storm surge warning for Quebec City on Sunday, forecasting higher-than-normal water levels near along the riverbanks at Monday’s high tide.

On Sunday morning, Quebec authorities reported six moderate floods in the province, 28 minor floods and 17 bodies of water under observation.

Officials in Mont-Tremblant, northwest of Montreal, said about 65 residences in known flood zones were affected, with residents informed. The municipality added that the situation remained under control and no major incidents had been reported.

Civil security director Denis Doucet said water levels in the Gatineau region were expected to peak Monday before beginning to stabilize by the weekend. He warned the region could remain at risk for at least two more weeks due to sustained high water levels and potential snowmelt from the north.

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Officials in Montreal also said Friday that water levels on the Outaouais and des Prairies rivers were rising and could spill their banks in the coming days.

Environment Canada said colder temperatures are expected in the coming days, which could help stabilize river levels across the province.