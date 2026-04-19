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Canada

Brick by brick: Saskatoon’s historic Lego build begins

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted April 19, 2026 12:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Brick by brick: Saskatoon’s historic Lego build begins'
Brick by brick: Saskatoon’s historic Lego build begins
WATCH: A new art installation is taking shape—built by Saskatoon. Families gathered at the library today to help create a massive LEGO mosaic.
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The only thing more satisfying than the click of a Lego brick may be the community it builds. This weekend, at the Frances Morrison Central Library, builders of all ages gathered to help create a one-of-a-kind mosaic called “Where We Grow.” The piece is inspired by the native plants of Saskatchewan, such as the Western Red Lily, Saskatoon Berry and Prairie Rose.

Canada’s first Lego Certified Professional, Robin Sather, is the brains behind this magnificent mosaic in collaboration with Wanuskewin. Sather has been working with Lego for over 20 years, pioneering the certified professional program, as well as the Lego Ambassador program. Sather loves how Lego has the power to bring people of all ages together.

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“The beautiful thing about this mosaic is that everyone gets the chance to be part of this entire project. It will be on the wall, and you will be able to go and see, ‘That’s the little section that I made.'” Sather says.

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Throughout the summer, Lego stations will be set up at libraries across Saskatoon and people are invited to assemble tiles.

“It’s over 256,000 pieces, and the neat thing about this one is we have 30 different colours, which is the most colours in a Lego design that I have ever done,” Sather says.

Student volunteers will perform quality checks, making sure each brick is placed in the right spot.

Once completed, the mosaic will be installed on the main floor of the new Central Library, making Saskatoon the home of one of the largest Lego mosaics in Canada.

Watch the video above to see the start of this impressive Lego creation.

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