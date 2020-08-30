Menu

Crime

Abbotsford police investigating drive-by shooting Saturday night

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 30, 2020 1:55 pm
Abbotsford police cordon off the scene of a drive-by shooting.
Abbotsford police cordon off the scene of a drive-by shooting. Global News

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Abbotsford on Saturday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 33800 block of Mayfair Avenue.

According to Abbotsford police, a 22-year-old man told investigators he had been sitting in his vehicle with his girlfriend, when someone opened fire on them.

Read more: Black 2019 Mitsubishi identified as vehicle of interest in Abbotsford, B.C., shooting

The shots struck the victims’ vehicle and home, and the attackers sped away in a dark-coloured pickup truck, said police.

Neighbour Keith Seidler said he was in bed when he heard gunshots.

Veteran RCMP officer speaks candidly about gun violence plaguing Surrey
Veteran RCMP officer speaks candidly about gun violence plaguing Surrey

“I figured at least half I dozen. I thought it was fireworks,” he said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“It was pretty frightening, this has been a pretty quiet neighbourhood until now.”

Read more: Abbotsford police investigate early morning brawl, shots fired

No one was hurt.

Police are still trying to determine a motive, but say they do not believe the attack was random.

Last November, police were called to the same block after two men poured gasoline on a car parked in a driveway and tried to set it on fire.

