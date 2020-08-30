Abbotsford police investigating drive-by shooting Saturday night

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Abbotsford on Saturday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 33800 block of Mayfair Avenue.

According to Abbotsford police, a 22-year-old man told investigators he had been sitting in his vehicle with his girlfriend, when someone opened fire on them.

The shots struck the victims’ vehicle and home, and the attackers sped away in a dark-coloured pickup truck, said police.

Neighbour Keith Seidler said he was in bed when he heard gunshots.

“I figured at least half I dozen. I thought it was fireworks,” he said.

“It was pretty frightening, this has been a pretty quiet neighbourhood until now.”

No one was hurt.

Police are still trying to determine a motive, but say they do not believe the attack was random.

Last November, police were called to the same block after two men poured gasoline on a car parked in a driveway and tried to set it on fire.