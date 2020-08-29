2 Canadian Armed Forces members test positive for COVID-19 after stop in N.L.

Send this page to someone via email

Two Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members returning from the middle east aboard a military flight that stopped in Newfoundland and Labrador have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

As a result, some members of 5 Wing Goose Bay, located in Happy-Valley Goose Bay, N.L., are now self-isolating as a precautionary measure.

The two CAF members were on board an aircraft bringing 35 personnel back to Canada from deployment on Operation Impact, which has as many as 850 Canadians deployed in Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Kuwait.

The flight stopped overnight at 5 Wing Goose Bay on Aug. 24, and all aircrew and passengers were transported to accommodations on the base where they were isolated from the rest of the base and local community, Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement to Global News.

The two CAF members who tested positive are now self-isolating at CFB Trenton in Trenton, Ontario.

The other members and the pilots of the vessel have been tested and are quarantining at CFB Trenton or at home.

The statement from the CAF said that personnel from 5 Wing Goose Bay, including bus drivers and personnel delivering meals, complied with public health protocols, wore masks and maintained appropriate physical distancing.

The accommodations at 5 Wing Goose Bay were sanitized after the aircrew and passengers left the base.

“The risk of exposure to 5 Wing personnel is assessed as low,” the statement reads.

The aircraft that transported the 35 passengers has also been professionally sanitized.

On Friday, Newfoundland reported its first new case of the novel coronavirus since Aug. 10.

The province did not report any new cases on Saturday. There is only one active case in Newfoundland and Labrador.